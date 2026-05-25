Woman killed after driver loses control during Atlanta chase

The Brief A man has been charged after a reckless high-speed chase in Fulton County ended in a deadly gas station crash. State troopers say a driver trying to beat a speeding ticket ran away from police before losing control of his car off an I-20 exit ramp. An innocent bystander standing in the parking lot died from the injuries after being struck by the fleeing vehicle on Monday afternoon.



A high-speed pursuit on Interstate 20 in Fulton County ended in a deadly gas station crash on Monday afternoon, leaving an innocent bystander dead and three others badly hurt.

What we know:

Investigators said that a Georgia state trooper tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on I-20 in Fulton County around 2:40 p.m. The driver was allegedly speeding at 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, authorities said.

The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Fre’shun Tyai White of Marietta, initially slowed down before suddenly speeding away. White crossed all lanes of I-20 West and exited onto the Boulevard exit ramp before abruptly merging back onto the main highway, nearly causing a crash.

The initial trooper was unable to safely follow White back onto the interstate and was forced to exit onto Boulevard.

A second trooper who was nearby saw White merge recklessly back into traffic and tried to catch up with the vehicle, police explained.

Before that second trooper could reach him, White exited onto the Hill Street ramp at a high rate of speed. Investigators believe White lost control of the Hyundai Elantra, crossed Hill Street, and crashed into a gas station parking lot.

The vehicle struck a parked car inside the lot.

Chatanna Ohiyesha Patterson, 51, was standing beside that parked vehicle and died from injuries caused by the impact.

White, a passenger in his vehicle and the driver of the parked car were all seriously injured in the crash.

All three were taken to the hospital.

White is charged with vehicular homicide in the first degree and serious injury by vehicle, along with other related charges.

What they're saying:

"Tonight, a family is grieving the sudden loss of a loved one, and our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by this tragedy. Moments like this leave lasting pain for families, friends, witnesses, and the broader community. While the investigation remains ongoing, this incident serves as a painful reminder of the dangers created when drivers make reckless decisions and flee from law enforcement," the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The current condition of those injured in the crash is unknown.