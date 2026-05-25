Lindsie Chrisley facing DUI and reckless driving charges in Georgia

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The Brief Lindsie Chrisley was arrested Sunday in Cherokee County, Georgia for allegedly driving under the influence. Her charges included attempting to elude, improper passing, DUI, reckless driving and speeding. Chrisley was released the same day of her arrest after being granted bond.



Lindsie Chrisley, the daughter of Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Chrisley was taken into custody on May 24. Authorities charged her with attempting to elude, improper passing, DUI, reckless driving and speeding, a spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

She was released the same day after being granted a $5,961 bond.

What they're saying:

Chrisley spoke to TMZ and explained that she plans to fight the legal charges. She said her arrest came when she was trying to pass a car on a two-lane road, according to the outlet.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide further information on what led to Chrisley's arrest.

The backstory:

The eldest Chrisley daughter is notably estranged from her parents, Todd and Julie, and has faced allegations that she cooperated with the federal government during a federal fraud case against them.

The Chrisley's, who used to reside in Georgia, rose to fame through the USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best.

The show, which debuted in 2014, followed the family’s lavish lifestyle and Todd Chrisley’s role as a strict but comedic patriarch.

In 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in federal court on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion and were later sentenced to prison.

In 2025, the couple received presidential pardons from President Trump, bringing renewed public attention to the Chrisley family amid Kyle Chrisley’s ongoing legal issues.