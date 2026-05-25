Memorial Day DUI arrests climb as father shares tragedy

The Brief Georgia state troopers reported more than 200 DUI arrests during the Memorial Day holiday enforcement period. A father who lost his 22-year-old son to a drunk driver decades ago is urging motorists not to drive impaired. The Georgia Department of Public Safety and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are reminding travelers to plan ahead and avoid preventable tragedies.



The Georgia Department of Public Safety says hundreds of drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence during the Memorial Day holiday weekend as troopers continue stepped-up enforcement efforts statewide.

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What we know:

By Sunday night, DPS reported 219 DUI arrests during the ongoing holiday travel period. Officials said troopers are continuing to patrol Georgia roads heavily throughout the weekend in an effort to prevent deadly crashes and impaired driving incidents.

The enforcement push comes as safety advocates warn about the devastating impact drunk driving can have on families.

What they're saying:

Bob Nolan knows that pain firsthand.

Nolan’s 22-year-old son, Danny, was killed on Oct. 11, 1987, when an impaired driver traveling the wrong direction on a Pennsylvania interstate crashed into him. Nolan said the crash also killed four of Danny’s friends and the impaired driver herself.

"Six beautiful young lives lost in a second," Nolan said.

Since losing his son, Nolan said he has dedicated himself to speaking out against impaired driving and working with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to help save lives.

"So a preventable accident put my life and my whole family’s life in such turmoil," Nolan said. "And since then, I’ve kind of been dedicated to being the voice that Danny doesn’t have anymore."

Nolan urged drivers to think about the consequences before getting behind the wheel after drinking or using substances.

"Look at the lives lost for the stupidity of somebody getting behind the wheel," Nolan said. "Not thinking about how do I get home after I drink too much."

What you can do:

DPS and MADD are encouraging anyone who plans to drink over the holiday weekend to use a rideshare service, designated driver or alternate transportation to avoid another preventable tragedy.

The Memorial Day travel period ends Monday at midnight. The Department of Public Safety says it has increased patrols statewide in an effort to keep Georgia roads safe.