Cobb man gets life without parole for influencer girlfriend's murder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man convicted of murdering his roller-skating influencer girlfriend will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Sentencing and jury conviction
What we know:
A Cobb County judge handed down the maximum sentence to 24-year-old Eugene Louis-Jacques, ordering him to serve life without parole plus 20 years. The sentence follows a trial where a jury found him guilty on several charges, including malice murder.
The 2023 murder of Beauty Couch
The backstory:
The case dates back to the brutal 2023 death of 22-year-old Beauty Couch, who was well known as a popular Instagram and roller-skating influencer.
Investigators determined that Couch had been stabbed multiple times. Her body was later discovered discarded in a wooded area, located near her mother's burning vehicle.
The Source: The information in this story was derived from an official FOX 5 Atlanta court report detailing the trial and sentencing of Eugene Louis-Jacques in Cobb County Superior Court.