Cobb man gets life without parole for influencer girlfriend's murder

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The Brief A Cobb County judge sentenced 24-year-old Eugene Louis-Jacques to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 20 years. A jury found Louis-Jacques guilty on multiple criminal charges, including malice murder. The conviction stems from the brutal 2023 stabbing death of 22-year-old Beauty Couch, a popular Instagram influencer.



A Cobb County man convicted of murdering his roller-skating influencer girlfriend will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Sentencing and jury conviction

What we know:

A Cobb County judge handed down the maximum sentence to 24-year-old Eugene Louis-Jacques, ordering him to serve life without parole plus 20 years. The sentence follows a trial where a jury found him guilty on several charges, including malice murder.

The 2023 murder of Beauty Couch

The backstory:

The case dates back to the brutal 2023 death of 22-year-old Beauty Couch, who was well known as a popular Instagram and roller-skating influencer.

Investigators determined that Couch had been stabbed multiple times. Her body was later discovered discarded in a wooded area, located near her mother's burning vehicle.