Suspect arrested for murder of Austell Instagram influencer found near burning car

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:17PM
Austell
FOX 5 Atlanta

22-year-old murdered, car burned

Cobb County Police want to find out who killed a 22-year-old Austell woman and set her car on fire. The family of Beauty Couch is just devastated.

AUSTELL, Ga. - An arrest has been made in the homicide of a popular Instagram influencer whose body was found near a burning car in Austell Wednesday.

Eugene Louis-Jocques, 21, has been arrested and charged with murder, arson and aggravated assault.

He was found in Lousiana, according to the St. Tammany Parrish Sheriff's Proactive Enforcement Unit.

Louis-Jocques is waiting to be extradited back to Cobb County where he'll have to face a judge.

Officials did not reveal a motive for the murder, nor his connection to Couch.

Image 1 of 4

Police say the body of 22-year-old Beauty Couch was found near her burned-out car in Austell on Aug. 23, 2023. (Supplied)

Who is Beauty Couch?

Beauty Katera Couch was a 22-year-old Instagram influencer known to frequently post videos of herself rollerskating and dancing. She garnered a large following across social media and had begun giving paid lessons.

Couch's family told FOX 5 Atlanta the Austell-based young woman was also a college student.

"She was a sweet girl. She never bothered nobody. She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody," said her mother, Kimberly Couch.

What happened to Beauty Couch?

According to the Cobb County Police Department (CCPD), the Austell fire department was dispatched to a brush fire near Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street at approximately 12:18 p.m. Aug. 23. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle that was fully engulfed. They extinguished the fire, and the vehicle was towed to a wrecker yard.

Austell police then went to the address where the vehicle was registered and learned the owner's daughter, 22-year-old Beauty Couch, had not been seen since the previous morning.

Austell police searched the area where the burning vehicle was found, and located a body that matched Couch's description in the wood line.

Image 1 of 6

Police say the body of 22-year-old Beauty Couch was found near her burned-out car in Austell on Aug. 23, 2023. (FOX 5)