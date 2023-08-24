Woman's body found in Austell after vehicle fire, foul play suspected

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman after her body was found in the same area as a burning vehicle.

According to CCPD, the Austell fire department was dispatched to a brush fire near Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street at approximately 12:18 p.m. Aug. 23. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle that fully engulfed. They extinguished the fire and the vehicle was towed to a wrecker yard.

Austell Police then went to the address where the vehicle was registered and learned the owner's daughter, 22-year-old Beauty Couch, had not been seen since the previous morning. Austell Police then searched the area where the burning vehicle was found and located a body that matched Couch in the wood line.

Based on the initial scene investigation, foul play is suspected, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

Austell Police asked CCPD to investigate.