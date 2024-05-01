Surveillance images: Man plays hide-and-seek in Lexus dealership after hours

Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who they say played a criminal game of hide-and-seek inside a car dealership.

Stills from surveillance footage from the Hennessy Lexus dealership in Duluth appears to show a man with a T-shirt over his head walking through the dealership after employees left for the day.

Police believe he snuck in at some point during business hours and hid out until everyone left for the day.

"The suspect had stayed after hours and hid himself in their business until everything was closed and locked up," said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle, with the Gwinnett County Police Department. "When they were gone, he himself out and wandered around the business and took a couple of items on the way out."

Investigators say he tripped the alarm when he tried to leave the dealership building with some keys and an iPad.

When they arrived the night of April 11, he was already long gone, so they figured it was a false alarm.

The next day, staff at the dealership reviewed the footage and figured out what happened, investigators said.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man. They have asked anyone with information to call their department or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.