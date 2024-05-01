Pro-Palestinian demonstrations resume at Emory University

Tensions are running high on the campus of Emory University as pro-Palestinian protests continue for a second week.

A campus-wide alert announced a lockdown around the iconic Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church along N. Decatur Avenue after a suspicious bag was found nearby.

Emory University police asked the DeKalb County Police Bomb Squad for assistance with helping to identify if the bag was a threat.

University officials issued the following statement:

"At 3:35 p.m., Emory University notified our community about a police emergency at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church and instructed people to avoid the area. A suspicious package was found near the church and Glenn School. Emory Police requested assistance from DeKalb Police to investigate. Law enforcement officers determined the package did not pose a threat and Emory issued an all-clear at 4:03 p.m."

During continued pro-Palestinian protests at Emory University on May 1, several students appeared to have entered the Oxford Road Building for undergraduate admissions. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene.

The emergency was lifted around 4 p.m., but protesters continued to march through the campus.

Several students appeared to have entered the undergraduate admissions office at Emory University.

FOX 5 spotted about 50 students walking into the admissions office around 3:30 p.m.

The students appear to be part of the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests, culminating with May Day protests across the country. They were seen walking down N. Decatur Avenue and around the iconic Emory University sign near the main roundabout.

Campus officials have not released further details.

The latest round of protests comes as Emory University faculty members are set to hold a vote of no confidence against university President Gregory Fenves and the response to recent arrests during protests.

