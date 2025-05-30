Candlelight vigil held for Zantrez Cummings in Mozley Park

The Brief Over 100 family members and friends held a candlelight vigil in Mozley Park to honor Zantrez Cummings, who was shot and killed earlier this week. The family is seeking answers, believing the attack was random, and urging Mayor Andre Dickens to address the incident. Atlanta police are reviewing security footage to identify the shooter, with no arrests or suspects announced yet.



Grieving loved ones gathered Friday evening in southwest Atlanta to honor the memory of 27-year-old Zantrez Cummings, who was shot and killed earlier this week in Mozley Park.

SEE ALSO: Family planning balloon release for Mozley Park shooting victim

What they're saying:

More than 100 family members and friends assembled at the scene of Tuesday night's shooting, holding a candlelight vigil and releasing purple balloons in Cummings’ memory.

"You took my heart and my soul," said his mother, Sabrina Cummings, during the vigil.

Atlanta police say Cummings was shot after he approached a car parked inside the park. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking him multiple times. He died at the scene.

Sabrina Cummings said she rushed to the park Tuesday night after hearing what had happened.

"I pulled in here, I saw the yellow tape. I said, ‘No, no, no, no, don’t tell me this. There's no way you’re telling me my son is dead,’" she said.

Family members described Cummings as energetic, joyful, and full of life.

"He was a fun person. Bubbly person. He loved to dance. Loved to party," said his sister, Tootie Cummings. "I ain't been able to sleep, eat, or none of that."

The shooting has left the family shaken and searching for answers. They say Cummings had never been to Mozley Park before and believe the attack was random.

Sabrina Cummings issued a direct plea to Mayor Andre Dickens.

"Andre Dickens, you gotta come talk to me," she said. "My son died for no reason. He didn’t bother nobody. Y’all gotta tell me something."

What's next:

Investigators are reviewing security footage from the park in an attempt to identify the shooter and the vehicle involved. Police have not announced any arrests or named a suspect, and they have not disclosed a possible motive.

"I hope they find whoever did it," said Tootie Cummings. "They’re coming for you, I know that. But I hope they find who did it."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.