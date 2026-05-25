Memorial Day 2026: Ceremonies, events in metro Atlanta, North Georgia

article

The following is a list of Memorial Day ceremonies in metro Atlanta and North Georgia and associated events.

RELATED STORIES

NOTE: Due to possible stormy weather, some events may be impacted. Check before you go.

Memorial Day Ceremonies & Parades

DaculaMemorial Day Parade

May 25

Dacula

The annual Dacula Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. The parade starts at Hebron Baptist Church, crosses Broad Street, continues on Second Avenue, turns left on Wilson and left on Dacula Road, and ends at the church. More than 90 participants expected.

Powder Springs Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25

Veteran's Memorial in front of the Powder Springs Library

Gather at noon for a moving tribute to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and freedom. Held in partnership with American Legion Post 294, this community ceremony provides a meaningful space for remembrance and reflection.

Lawrenceville Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25

Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial, Lawrenceville

Two fallen heroes -- Gwinnett County Police Officer Pradeep Tamang and Officer David R. Rose -- will be honored during the annual ceremony. The keynote address will be given by U.S. Army veteran and city of Duluth councilmember Marline Thomas.

Marietta Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25

Marietta National Cemetery

Join the National Memorial Day Association of Georgia at noon for a heartfelt tribute honoring veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation's freedom. The free community ceremony features the posting of the colors, patriotic melodies, a gun salute, and reflections from guest speakers. All veterans and members of the public are invited to gather in remembrance and gratitude.

Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25

Roswell City Hall

The 27th Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony will feature a musical performance by the Roswell New Horizons Band, a military ceremony, Honor Guard display and more.

Henry County Remembrance Ceremony

May 25

Veterans Wall of Honor Heritage Park, McDonough

Join Henry County for a special Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony featuring the James "Jim" Joyce Veterans Museum sign unveiling.

Peachtree Corners Memorial Day Ceremony & Youth Challenge

May 25

Peachtree Corners Town Green

A ceremony and youth challenge will take place at Peachtree Corners Town Green. Cost is $20 for the challenge.

Memorial Day Remembrance in Norcross

May 25

Thrasher Park, Norcross

Special celebration or remembrance and community. Complimentary hot dogs and heartfelt remarks from Mayor Newton. Powerful performance by the 166th Army Band.

Dunwoody Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25

Brook Run Park, Dunwoody

The community is invited to reflect, honor and give thanks during the annual ceremony featuring Catherine Lautenbacher as the keynote speaker.

Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25

20th Century Veterans Memorial, Smyrna

This year's distinguished speaker will be Colonel Maher Abed, post commander of American Legion 16.

Woodstock Memorial Day Ceremony

May 25

The Park at City Center, Woodstock

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the park.

Memorial Day Events

Military Appreciation Week at the College Football Hall of Fame

May 23–31

College Football Hall of Fame

Active-duty military members, veterans and their families can receive free admission during Military Appreciation Week. Eligible guests can bring up to three family members to explore interactive exhibits, including displays honoring military service and college football traditions.

Stone Mountain Memorial Day Weekend

May 22-25

Stone Mountain Park

Enjoy a full day of family fun and an extended fireworks finale following the new 250th Celebration Drone & Light Show. Active-duty, veteran and retired military personnel will receive one free attractions ticket with a valid military ID and up to 30% off per person for immediate family members.

Memorial Day Weekend at Wild Adventures

May 23–25

Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark kick off daily summer operations with live entertainment, special ticket deals and the new Liberty & Lights Drone Show. Active and retired military members receive free admission during Memorial Day weekend, while guests can also take advantage of discounted tickets and season pass offers.

Memorial Day Weekend at Your 3rd Spot

May 23–25

Your 3rd Spot

Celebrate the unofficial start of summer with games, bowling, food and drinks all weekend long at Your 3rd Spot in West Midtown. Guests can enjoy more than 100 games and experiences, seasonal cocktails, shareable food specials and Military Appreciation deals for veterans and active-duty service members.

Uncle Sam’s Pop-up Bar

May 22–25

Lanier Islands Resort, Buford

Lanier Islands Resort is launching its patriotic-themed Uncle Sam’s Pop-up Bar inside Game Changer with festive décor, live entertainment, elevated comfort food and specialty cocktails. The pop-up will continue throughout the summer season.

Let Freedom Ring Concert

May 25

Brooke Street Park

The Alpharetta Symphony will present a free concert honoring those who have served. Patriotic tunes will include "Salute to the Armed Forces," "America the Beautiful" and "Stars and Stripes Forever."