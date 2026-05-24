What is a fish kill? Why thousands of fish suffocated in Chattahoochee River

The Brief An unprecedented Chattahoochee River fish kill has left thousands of fish suffocated to death across at least 20 miles of water. The environmental crisis began after a severe rainstorm flooded parts of downtown Atlanta, causing a sudden drop in oxygen levels. Local and state officials have launched an investigation into the massive environmental incident.



An unprecedented fish kill has devastated local wildlife after thousands of fish suffocated to death along a massive stretch of the Chattahoochee River.

What they're saying:

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper reported that thousands of fish died due to plunging oxygen levels impacting at least 20 miles of water.

The massive fish kill, which most commonly occurs when oxygen levels plummet in bodies of water, was first reported on Friday, starting at Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta.

Executive Director Jason Ulseth stated that low water levels, polluted stormwater runoff, and the apparent overflow of an underground drainage tunnel caused a low-oxygen slug to empty into the waterway.

"All of the organic material of the river sucked it dry and essentially depleted all of the oxygen to where it looked like pretty much anything that swims was dead for well over 20 miles," Ulseth said. "I've been on the river my entire life. I've never seen a fish kill this massive."

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management confirmed that local and state officials have started an investigation into the incident.

RELATED: Sewage overflows, drought, heavy runoff blamed for massive Chattahoochee River fish kill

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos of fish kill along Chattahoochee River.

"Protecting the health of our waterways and the communities that depend on them remains one of our highest priorities," Commissioner Greg Eyerly said in a statement.

Ulseth also raised questions about whether the drainage tunnel was dry beforehand or if existing water decreased its overall capacity.

Local perspective:

People living near the affected waterways expressed shock over the sudden destruction but noted that the city has spent decades trying to improve local infrastructure.

Neighbors emphasized that the health of the river is vital to the area's natural appeal and economic viability.

"It's crazy, but to be fair, I'm going to give the city of Atlanta some credit," said Rob Van Leer, who lives on Peachtree Creek. "They have been working for the last 30 years to try to make it better. They just need to work a little harder."

Van Leer noted that clean nature paths are essential for the city, especially with major international events on the horizon.

"We love walking around Atlanta," Van Leer said. "Part of our economic viability is nature and trees. People want to walk around in nature like we're doing today and not smell and see dead fish. The World Cup is coming. No dead fish. That's bad."

What's next:

The Riverkeeper announced plans to meet directly with city leaders on Thursday to address the fish kill and to prevent it from happening again.