Memorial Day weather update: Flood watches issued for parts of North Georgia

The Brief Central, western, and northwestern portions of the viewing area are under active flood watches through late Monday night. Memorial Day Monday will start muggy in the upper 60s before afternoon showers and peak evening storms develop .



High moisture levels across North Georgia continue to increase rain and storm chances across the region as the holiday weekend progresses.

Tracking and heavy downpours

What we know:

Radar indicates scattered showers and isolated storms moving through North Georgia. The primary impacts for the region remain heavy rainfall, isolated flash flooding, lightning, thunder, and gusty winds.

Memorial Day Monday forecast and flood watches

Timeline:

The central, western, and northwestern portions of the viewing area are under a flood watch through late Monday night. This watch is due to storms capable of producing high-intensity rainfall rates up to around 2 inches per hour, which increases flash flooding risks.

Georgia has also been added to the severe weather map for Monday as well. Potential threats include lightning, thunder, localized flooding, and damaging winds.

Monday morning will feature a muggy start with lingering cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 60s. A couple of light showers will begin to develop during the afternoon hours. Isolated storms will then peak in intensity during the evening hours as the day reaches maximum heating.

7-Day outlook

What's next:

Daily temperatures will remain mostly in the lower to middle 80s . The region will maintain daily chances for scattered showers and storms, though these opportunities will decrease slightly through the middle of the week.