Georgians honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

The Brief Memorial Day ceremonies and parades were held across metro Atlanta Monday to honor military members who died serving the country. Veterans and community members climbed Stone Mountain during the annual Memorial Day Rock March. Hundreds also gathered at Marietta National Cemetery for a solemn remembrance ceremony honoring fallen heroes from multiple wars.



Communities across metro Atlanta gathered Monday to honor the sacrifices of America’s fallen service members during Memorial Day ceremonies, parades and tributes held throughout the region.

What we know:

At Stone Mountain, veterans and community members participated in the annual Memorial Day Rock March, carrying flags up the mountain to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military. Active-duty Navy SEALs and Army personnel also took part in the event.

One veteran at the event said Memorial Day is about far more than a long holiday weekend.

"It’s not a day off. It’s not just the holiday," the veteran said. "It’s a day that we remember, we honor those who have fought, who have died for those who couldn’t make it home."

Following the march, veterans gathered for a picnic and fellowship event.

In Roswell, the Rotary Club hosted its annual Roswell Remembers Memorial Day ceremony and a parade took place in Davula. The parade featured more than 90 organizations, including marching bands, youth groups, churches and veterans organizations.

World War II veteran Charlie Wilson, who served with the First Infantry Division known as the "Big Red One," served as the parade’s grand marshal.

Meanwhile, hundreds gathered Monday afternoon at Marietta National Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day ceremony organized by the National Memorial Day Association of Georgia.

Organizers said the event serves as a solemn reminder of the true meaning behind Memorial Day.

"This day is different from July the Fourth. It’s different from Veterans Day," association president David Moore said. "Today we solemnly remember the people that fought for our freedoms. The cost of freedom is not free."

Officials said the cemetery contains the graves of veterans from numerous conflicts dating back to the Revolutionary War.