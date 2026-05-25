Veterans honor fallen soldiers at new Piedmont Park Vietnam memorial

The Brief Veterans gathered in Piedmont Park on Memorial Day to honor fallen service members at Atlanta’s new Vietnam War Memorial. The memorial recognizes about 240 soldiers from Atlanta and surrounding Fulton County communities who died during the Vietnam War. Despite rainy weather forcing the official ceremony to be postponed, veterans still held a wreath-laying ceremony Monday afternoon.



Veterans gathered in Piedmont Park on Memorial Day to honor fallen service members at Atlanta’s newly unveiled Vietnam War Memorial despite rainy weather across the city.

What we know:

Members of the Sons of Atlanta Veterans organization held an informal wreath-laying ceremony Monday afternoon after weather concerns forced organizers to postpone the official Memorial Day ceremony.

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The memorial, unveiled in March on National Vietnam Veterans Day, honors approximately 240 soldiers from Atlanta and surrounding Fulton County communities who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

Etched into the memorial are the words "Freedom is not free," a phrase organizers say reflects the sacrifice made by those honored there.

Veterans said it was important to still gather on Memorial Day, even in the rain.

Organizers said the memorial serves as a permanent reminder of the Atlanta-area service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the war.

"We are here during the first wreath laying at the memorial," one veteran said. "We are here to do the wreath laying to honor our brothers that paid the ultimate price."

The memorial was funded through the city’s Park Improvement Fund along with fundraising efforts from veterans organizations and supporters.

Officials also said engraved commemorative bricks surrounding the memorial are still available for purchase as part of ongoing fundraising efforts supporting the site and honoring veterans.