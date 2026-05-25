Dallas woman faces charges for intentionally running over dog

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The Brief A Dallas woman was arrested after she allegedly chased down and killed a dog with her car. Police launched an investigation after a walk-in complaint brought video evidence of the evening incident to light. Kendra Yulisha Ashe was taken into custody on felony charges after multi-agency search warrants were executed at her home.



A walk-in complaint brought to local authorities has led to a Paulding County woman being jailed for allegedly tracking down and killing a dog with her vehicle.

What we know:

Kendra Yulisha Ashe, 37, of Dallas, was arrested following a police investigation into an incident that happened on May 8.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 p.m. that night.

Investigators said Ashe was leaving a party on Westhampton Way in the Brookshire Townhomes subdivision of Villa Rica when she ran the dog over after chasing it down in her Audi.

The entire incident was captured on video, according to police. Villa Rica Police Ofc. Roseberry took the initial report and put together a timeline of events using the provided video.

Using investigative tools, Ofc. Roseberry positively identified the Audi and its registered owner. With the assistance of Paulding County deputies, Ofc. Roseberry made contact with the suspect at her home, where he conducted an interview and an inspection of her vehicle.

Search warrants were acquired for her cell phone and her vehicle. The car was processed with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Based on the interview and other evidence, authorities arrested Ashe on May 15. She is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals.

Ashe posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the Carroll County Jail.

What they're saying:

Department leaders publicly commended the tenacity and diligence of Ofc. Roseberry as a shining example of a patrol officer taking the initiative and working a case on his own from beginning to end to see justice served. The Villa Rica Police Department also shared its thanks to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the case.