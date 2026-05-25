Carrollton apartment shooting leaves man and woman dead

The Brief An investigation was launched after a man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment complex on Monday. A family member discovered the victims before calling emergency dispatchers. Police officials state that preliminary details point to a suspected murder-suicide.



A police investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead following a shooting inside a Carrollton apartment complex on Monday.

What we know:

Carrollton police officers responded to an apartment complex on Monday after receiving a report about a shooting.

First responders arrived at the River Pointe Apartments on Lovvorn Road and found two people inside one of the units.

Inside the home, emergency crews located a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman who were dead.

Police said a family member had previously discovered the two individuals inside the home and immediately contacted 911 to report the situation.

What we don't know:

The double-shooting incident remains under active investigation by local authorities.

At this time, preliminary information from investigators indicates the case appears to be a murder-suicide.

Police officials have not publicly released the names of the man or the woman found inside the home.

It remains unverified what specific relationship existed between the two individuals prior to the shooting.