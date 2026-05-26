Atlanta gas prices remain high despite national dip

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The Brief Average gas prices in Atlanta held steady this week at $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices are nearly 40 cents higher than a month ago and more than $1 higher than this time last year. Analysts say falling oil prices are bringing some relief nationally, but uncertainty in global markets could quickly change that.



Drivers across metro Atlanta are still paying close to $4 a gallon at the pump, even as gas prices begin easing in many parts of the country.

What we know:

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 2,100 stations in Atlanta, the average price for regular gasoline remained unchanged over the last week at $3.99 per gallon. That is 38.4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.09 more expensive than this time last year.

Prices around the metro area continue to vary widely. GasBuddy reported the cheapest station in Atlanta was selling gas for $3.49 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was charging $4.89 — a difference of $1.40 per gallon.

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Across Georgia, the lowest reported price was $3.43 per gallon, while the highest matched Atlanta’s top price at $4.89. Statewide, the average price dipped slightly to $3.93 per gallon, down 3.1 cents from last week.

RELATED: Gas Dash launches on-demand fueling in metro Atlanta

National prices fall

Nationally, drivers are beginning to see a little relief. The average U.S. gas price fell 6.6 cents over the last week to $4.45 per gallon. Diesel prices also dropped, with the national average falling 4 cents to $5.57 per gallon.

Nearby cities saw mixed movement. Chattanooga posted one of the biggest drops, falling nearly 14 cents to $3.98 per gallon, while Macon prices were mostly flat at $3.94.

Why prices are changing

What they're saying:

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said falling oil prices have helped ease pressure at the pump in many states after weeks of sharp increases.

"Average gasoline prices declined in 40 states over the last week as falling oil prices helped offset earlier price cycling in many markets, bringing relief to motorists after several states had already seen sharp increases," De Haan said.

He said optimism surrounding a possible U.S.-Iran agreement has helped push oil prices lower, though geopolitical tensions could still cause prices to rise again quickly.

For Atlanta drivers, current prices remain well above recent years. On May 26, 2025, Atlanta’s average gas price was just $2.90 per gallon. Five years ago, in 2021, drivers were paying about $2.94 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Atlanta and the national average going back five years:

May 26, 2025: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

May 26, 2024: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

May 26, 2023: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 26, 2022: $4.11/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 26, 2021: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)