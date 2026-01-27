Torchy's Tacos shutting down Atlanta spot amid wave of closures

article

The Brief Torchy’s Tacos will close its West Midtown Atlanta location on Feb. 4 The restaurant is the chain’s only location in Georgia The closure is part of a broader nationwide portfolio review



Torchy’s Tacos will close its only Georgia location next month, shutting down the Atlanta restaurant less than a year after it opened.

What we know:

The Tex-Mex fast-casual chain confirmed its West Midtown location at 1055 Howell Mill Road will stop operating on Feb. 4, according to a company spokesperson. The closure will leave the state without any Torchy’s Tacos restaurants.

Company officials said the decision followed a broader evaluation of the brand’s restaurant portfolio and aligns with its long-term business plans, according to Tomorrow's News Today.

What they're saying:

"We’re incredibly grateful to the team members who have poured their time and energy into this restaurant. We also want to thank the loyal guests who shared meals with us since we opened in 2024," a spokesperson told FOX 5 Atlanta.

The Atlanta closure comes as Torchy’s Tacos shutters multiple locations nationwide. Two restaurants in central Florida and at least two locations in Ohio are also scheduled to close on Feb. 3.

Torchy’s Tacos was founded in Austin, Texas, in 2006 as a food trailer and has since expanded to more than 125 locations across the United States. The menu includes items such as green chile queso and chips, the Tokyo Drifter taco, fajita plates and the Trailer Park combo.