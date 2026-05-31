16-year-old shot in northwest Atlanta; no arrests made

The Brief A 16-year-old teen was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a shooting in northwest Atlanta. Authorities found the wounded teen conscious and breathing before emergency crews transported him to a local hospital. Atlanta police are searching for a motive and a suspect after the victim could not provide details.



A 16-year-old teen is recovering in a hospital after he was shot Sunday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to reports of a person shot around 12:40 p.m. Sunday near the 1000 block of Ashby Terrace NW. When they arrived, officers found the wounded teen, who was alert, conscious, and breathing. An ambulance took him to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators believe the teen was shot near the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW before moving to the location where officers found him.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting or identified a suspect. The victim was unable to provide authorities with any details regarding a possible shooter or a reason for the gunfire.