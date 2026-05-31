Victim, suspect identified in deadly Atlanta train stabbing

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The Brief An Atlanta woman died Saturday following a fatal stabbing on a MARTA train at the Oakland City Station. Authorities arrested 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews immediately near the scene of the violent attack. MARTA is actively investigating the killing, which marks the second stabbing on the system in two weeks.



A 25-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing an Atlanta woman on a MARTA train at the Oakland City Station on Saturday.

What we know:

John Elijah Matthews is charged with murder in the death of 66-year-old Margaret Swan.

MARTA police officers were called to the train for a stabbing around noon.

Police officers arrested Matthews immediately near the train after several witnesses saw the violent act take place. Emergency medical workers attempted life-saving efforts, but Swan died on the scene.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A woman was fatally stabbed on a MARTA train near the Oakland City Station on May 30, 2026. (FOX 5)

"This appears to be a senseless act of violence, and our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones and those who witnessed this horrific incident," MARTA said in an official statement. The agency stated that its police force is actively investigating the matter.

RELATED: Woman stabbed to death on Atlanta MARTA train; 1 arrested

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed what happened in the moments leading up to the attack or whether Swan and Matthews knew each other beforehand.

Dig deeper:

Public transit passengers have expressed growing fear following the weekend killing. Another person survived a separate stabbing at the Georgia State MARTA station last weekend, leaving commuters worried about system security.