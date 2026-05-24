Man stabbed multiple times at Georgia State MARTA station, police say

The Brief The stabbing was reported around 1:29 p.m. at the Georgia State MARTA station. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released a description of the subject or any information regarding a potential motive.



MARTA police (MPD) are investigating after someone was stabbed multiple times at the Georgia State Station on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident happened around 1:29 p.m. when MPD received a call from a male victim who said he had been stabbed multiple times at the Georgia State Marta Station.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed his injuries are non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released a description of the subject or any information regarding a potential motive.