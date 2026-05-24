Man stabbed multiple times at Georgia State MARTA station, police say
ATLANTA - MARTA police (MPD) are investigating after someone was stabbed multiple times at the Georgia State Station on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
The incident happened around 1:29 p.m. when MPD received a call from a male victim who said he had been stabbed multiple times at the Georgia State Marta Station.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed his injuries are non-life-threatening.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet released a description of the subject or any information regarding a potential motive.
The Source: The information in this story was obtained directly from an official public safety alert and incident brief provided by the MARTA Police Department.