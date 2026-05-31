Federal judge unseals Fulton County election subpoena case, commissioner says

article

The Brief A federal court has unsealed documents related to the U.S. Department of Justice subpoena of personal data belonging to all 2020 Fulton County election workers. Fulton County officials successfully fought to open the sealed case files to public view while continuing to block the federal agency's demands. A judge has temporarily paused enforcement of the federal subpoena while reviewing a motion filed by the county to permanently block it.



A federal court order has granted public access to a previously sealed legal battle involving a U.S. Department of Justice subpoena demanding the personal details of 2020 election workers, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts said.

What we know:

A federal court granted Fulton County's request to unseal a hidden legal dispute regarding a federal subpoena. The Department of Justice demanded the names, home addresses, personal phone numbers, and email addresses of everyone who helped run the 2020 general election in Fulton County, according to Pitts.

County officials filed a Motion to Unseal to make the records public, a move joined by other county representatives who argued the documents were a matter of critical public importance. Following the ruling, a federal judge ordered that the subpoena will not be enforced while the court reviews the county's Motion to Quash, Pitts said.

The federal court held an initial hearing on the county's Motion to Quash on May 19. The court set an official schedule for all parties involved to file additional legal briefs over the coming weeks.

Because the case file has been unsealed, members of the public and the media can now look up the docket. Future developments, filings, and additional legal briefs will be openly viewable as the case progresses in court.

What we don't know:

Representatives have not stated whether any specific security measures will be implemented if the data is eventually released.

RELATED:

What they're saying:

Fulton County officials stated that they will continue to oppose the federal government's information demands in court.

"As the public can now see, Fulton County is fighting and will always fight to protect the rights of our election officials, election workers, and voters," Pitts said.

See Pitts full statement below:

On May 4, 2026, Fulton County went to court to stop a federal grand jury subpoena. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) demanded the identity, home address, personal phone and email, and other information about every person who assisted with the 2020 general election. We opposed it by filing a Motion to Quash to prevent the DOJ from enforcing the improper subpoena. The case was then sealed by the Court, and Fulton County filed a Motion to Unseal—which was joined by members of the media—because this is a matter of critical importance and the public should be allowed to know what is happening in this case.



The Court has now granted the request to unseal the case, and we can share the following update about the case status.





The Court has ordered that the subpoena not be enforced while our Motion to Quash is being considered.

The Court held a hearing on our Motion to Quash on May 19, 2026 and set a schedule for the parties to file additional briefs over the coming weeks.

The recent decision to unseal means that you will be able to follow future developments because the public and media now have access to the docket and the documents filed in this case.





As the public can now see, Fulton County is fighting and will always fight to protect the rights of our election officials, election workers, and voters.



Robb Pitts, Chairman

Board of Commissioners of Fulton County