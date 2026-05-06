Judge rules Justice Department can keep seized Fulton County ballots

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The Brief A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Justice Department can keep more than 600 boxes of 2020 election records seized from a Fulton County warehouse. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee denied the county's request for the return of original materials, finding no "callous disregard" for constitutional rights by federal agents. The FBI is investigating potential federal felonies, including the tabulation of fraudulent ballots and the failure to preserve election records for 22 months.



A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Justice Department can keep 2020 election ballots seized by the FBI from a Fulton County warehouse.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee denied a motion from county officials to have the materials returned, effectively allowing a federal criminal investigation into the 2020 election to continue.

Federal court ruling

What we know:

Judge J.P. Boulee decided the federal government may maintain possession of over 600 boxes of physical ballots and electronic records seized Jan. 28. The court found that Fulton County failed to prove federal agents acted with "callous disregard" for the law when they obtained a search warrant for the warehouse.

County lawyers argued the seizure was a "pretext" to avoid costs in other civil cases and interfered with state sovereignty. However, the judge ruled that because the county already has digital copies of the records, they will not suffer "irreparable injury" while the investigation proceeds.

Federal election investigation

What we don't know:

The Justice Department has not announced if any specific individuals will face criminal charges related to the 2020 election. While the FBI is investigating "irregularities," the court noted that several official reports previously found no evidence of intentional fraud or malfeasance by Fulton County election officials.

It is also unclear how much longer the federal government will hold the original records. The judge noted that a lengthy retention without bringing charges could potentially lead to a different ruling in the future.

Background on the seizure

The backstory:

The FBI investigation was triggered by a referral from Kurt Olsen, a presidentially appointed director of election integrity, on Jan. 5. Federal agents are looking into claims of "pristine" absentee ballots that lacked typical folds, as well as potential manipulation of tabulator tapes and ballot images.

Experts for Fulton County testified that many of these "red flags" have innocent explanations, such as military ballots being printed differently or human error during scanning. Despite these arguments, the judge found the FBI had presented enough information to establish a "fair probability" of criminal activity to justify the search.