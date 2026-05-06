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Man accused of molesting children in Cobb, Douglas counties captured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 6, 2026 7:59pm EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Hysunn Lamar Rowan booking photo (Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office) 

The Brief

    • Hysunn Lamar Rowan, 51, was caught after a multi-county manhunt involving allegations of molesting at least nine children.
    • The crimes reportedly took place along the Thornton Road corridor in Cobb and Douglas counties.
    • Rowan is being held without bond on multiple charges, including child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have caught a 51-year-old man accused of molesting at least nine children in Cobb and Douglas counties, ending a multi-jurisdictional manhunt. 

What we know:

Hysunn Lamar Rowan of Lawrenceville is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Police caught Rowan following a search that spanned several counties.

Rowan faces charges of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and loitering by a sex offender. Authorities say more charges are pending from other areas.

Cobb captures man accused in child molestation cases

Cobb captures man accused in child molestation cases

Hysunn Lamar Rowan was captured following a multi-agency manhunt. He is accused in several child molestation cases across multiple counties. 

The backstory:

The search for Rowan involved the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office handing out roughly 300 flyers to local businesses and apartments to warn neighbors. Police say several cases happened along the Thornton Road corridor.

Cobb County police said they are currently working on two active cases involving boys. The investigation remains active as authorities look for potential links to other cases.

RELATED:

What we don't know:

Investigators have not named the exact locations where the crimes happened to protect the privacy of the children involved. It is not yet clear how many more charges Rowan may face as other jurisdictions finish their work.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Cobb County Police Department and prior FOX 5 reporting. 

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