Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 6:47 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Butts County, Carroll County, Fulton County, Bartow County, Pickens County, Heard County, Forsyth County, White County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Lamar County, Haralson County, Douglas County, Hall County, Walton County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Polk County, Newton County, DeKalb County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Meriwether County
3
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Walton County, Haralson County, Newton County, Lamar County, Henry County, Fannin County, Troup County, Pike County, Bartow County, Meriwether County, Clayton County, Heard County, Dawson County, Douglas County, Jasper County, Gwinnett County, Banks County, South Fulton County, Carroll County, Butts County, White County, Union County, Fayette County, Upson County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Cherokee County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Gilmer County, Polk County, Hall County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Forsyth County, Spalding County, Jackson County, Gordon County, Barrow County, Floyd County, Towns County, Dade County, Pickens County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, Chattooga County

Atlanta homicide arrest: Man caught for 2025 fatal shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 6, 2026 8:18pm EDT
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Atlanta police and federal agents arrested Aldemetrius Brown Wednesday for a 2025 homicide.
    • Brown faces charges of murder and aggravated assault following a shooting at a home on Harwell Place NW.
    • The 34-year-old was taken into custody by the Fugitive Unit with help from the FBI and state SWAT teams.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred last August at a home in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Aldemetrius Brown, 34, was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit along with the assistance of the FBI AMMO Task Force and Georgia State Patrol SWAT team.

Brown is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

These charges stem from a shooting on Aug. 29, 2025, at an apartment complex along Harwell Place NW off Skipper Drive NW.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the shooting or explained the relationship between Brown and the victim. It is also unclear if any other people are being sought in connection with the investigation.

The backstory:

Officers first responded to the Harwell Place home around 11:10 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2025, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Grady EMS took the man to the hospital in critical condition, but he died from his injuries the next morning.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, which provided details on the arrest and preliminary incident reports from 2025.

SW AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety