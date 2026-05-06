Atlanta homicide arrest: Man caught for 2025 fatal shooting

The Brief Atlanta police and federal agents arrested Aldemetrius Brown Wednesday for a 2025 homicide. Brown faces charges of murder and aggravated assault following a shooting at a home on Harwell Place NW. The 34-year-old was taken into custody by the Fugitive Unit with help from the FBI and state SWAT teams.



The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred last August at a home in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Aldemetrius Brown, 34, was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit along with the assistance of the FBI AMMO Task Force and Georgia State Patrol SWAT team.

Brown is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

These charges stem from a shooting on Aug. 29, 2025, at an apartment complex along Harwell Place NW off Skipper Drive NW.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the shooting or explained the relationship between Brown and the victim. It is also unclear if any other people are being sought in connection with the investigation.

The backstory:

Officers first responded to the Harwell Place home around 11:10 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2025, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Grady EMS took the man to the hospital in critical condition, but he died from his injuries the next morning.