Trenton man sentenced to life for child molestation in Dade County

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The Brief A Dade County jury convicted Randall Dakota Wallin, 36, of aggravated child molestation and sexual battery after a three-day trial. A judge sentenced Wallin last Wednesday to serve consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole for 60 years.



A 36-year-old northwest Georgia man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a child.

Randall Dakota Wallin was sentenced last Wednesday following a trial in Dade County

Trenton man sentenced for abuse

What we know:

A jury found Wallin guilty of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation on April 22. The convictions followed a three-day trial overseen by Judge Chris Arnt.

Last Wednesday, the judge ordered Wallin to serve consecutive life sentences in prison. Under Georgia law, he will not be eligible for parole until he has served 60 years of that sentence.

What they're saying:

Acting District Attorney Deanna Reisman praised the young victim for her bravery in coming forward to testify. Reisman said that without the girl's courage, Wallin would not have received this punishment.

The prosecutor's office stated the consecutive life sentences ensure Wallin will never have the chance to harm another child. Senior ADA Kevin Baugh led the trial team that secured the conviction.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if Wallin would appeal.