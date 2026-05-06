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Police investigating reported shooting at DeKalb grocery store

By
Published  May 6, 2026 9:22pm EDT
Lithonia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Law enforcement investigates after a shooting was reported at the Publix on Panola Road on May 6, 2026. (FOX 5) 

The Brief

    • DeKalb County police went to a grocery store Wednesday night following reports of a shooting.
    • Officers blocked off a section of the parking lot at the Publix on Panola Road to collect evidence.
    • Police were seen taking photos and placing crime scene markers, but no injury details have been confirmed.

LITHONIA, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a shooting was reported at a grocery store on Wednesday night. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the Publix on Panola Road in Lithonia late Wednesday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. 

Video from the scene showed a large police presence with yellow tape blocking off a portion of the store's parking lot.

Some officers were seen putting down crime scene markers and taking photos of the area. It appears the investigation is focused on the parking lot outside the business.

Image 1 of 10

Law enforcement investigates after a shooting was reported at the Publix on Panola Road on May 6, 2026. (FOX 5) 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet said what led to the incident or if anyone was shot. It is also unclear if police are looking for a specific person or vehicle in connection with the investigation.

The Source: Information in this report comes from FOX 5 camera crews on scene and the DeKalb County Police Department. 

LithoniaDeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews