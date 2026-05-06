2 Athens gang members convicted in 2022 porch murder

The Brief Two members of the Red Tape Gang were convicted Tuesday for the 2022 murder of a 19-year-old in Athens. Shamon Elder, Jr. was sentenced to life without parole plus 85 years, while Jaquavious Smith received life plus probation. The 19-year-old victim, Brynarius Smith, was shot and killed while sitting on his front porch at Nellie B. Homes.



Two Athens gang members face life in prison after a jury convicted them Tuesday for the 2022 murder of a teen on his front porch.

What we know:

An Athens-Clarke County jury found Shamon Elder, Jr., 24, and Jaquavious Smith, 25, guilty following a four-week trial, Attorney General Chris Carr announced Wednesday.

Elder, Jr. was convicted of malice murder and gang charges, resulting in a sentence of life in prison without parole plus 85 years.

Smith was convicted of felony murder and gang charges. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 20 years of probation.

Both men are members of the Red Tape Gang, a group based in Athens.

The backstory:

The convictions stem from the death of 19-year-old Brynarius Smith, who was shot and killed on April 16, 2022. The teen was sitting on his front porch at Nellie B. Homes when the shooting occurred.

Prosecutors said the killing was part of a violent war between the Red Tape Gang and another group called Everybody Eats. This gang conflict has claimed several lives in the community since 2021, including 3-year-old Kyron Santino Zarco Smith.

By the numbers:

Since the state's Gang Prosecution Unit formed in July 2022, authorities have secured 20 convictions in Athens. Violent crime in the area has dropped, with total shootings down by more than 50% last year compared to 2022. Another six people are still facing charges related to gang activity in the city.

What they're saying:

"When a gang war broke out in Athens, we stepped up to prosecute those responsible," said Attorney General Chris Carr. "With each new conviction, we’re sending a strong message that violent crime will not be tolerated in Clarke County or anywhere in this state."

Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters said the verdict ensures "dangerous individuals who committed a senseless act of violence will no longer pose a threat to our community." He added that he is proud of the detectives who worked for years to secure justice.

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