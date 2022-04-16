Police investigating teen shot to death in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police went to Cone Drive in the Nellie B. community at around 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds.

Police identified him as 19-year-old Brynarius Smith and said he died from his injuries.

Police have not described any suspects or evidence at the scene. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Hovie Lister at 762-400-7333 or hovie.lister@accgov.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE