2 men arrested for shooting death of 19-year-old in Athens in 2022

A grand jury in Clarke County has returned indictments against 22-year-old Jacquavious Smith and 22-year-old Shamon Elder, Jr., both from Athens., for the murder of 19-year-old Brynarius Smith on Cone Drive in Nellie B. community in April of 2022 .

ACCPD’s Gang Unit, with support from the Safe Streets Task Force, apprehended Smith in Athens. Elder is presently detained in the Clarke County Jail on unrelated charges.

Both individuals face charges including Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (4 counts), and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

"I’m proud of everyone involved with this case and appreciate their efforts," stated ACCPD Chief of Police Jerry Saulters. "Violent crimes will not be tolerated, and we will continue working with our community to hold criminals responsible."

Additionally, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, in ongoing efforts to investigate the fatal shooting of Brynarius Smith, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Lister at (762) 400-7333 or via email at hovie.lister@accgov.com. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.