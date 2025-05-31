Man tries to flee Butts County traffic stop with meth, deputies say

article

A man is in custody after officials say he tried to run from Butts County deputies while carrying a large amount of drugs.

Authorities say the chase, search, and eventual arrest happened on Friday night.

What we know:

According to the Banks County Sheriff's Office, the situation began when deputies stopped a vehicle going southbound on Interstate 75 for a traffic violation.

The driver, identified as Michael Brown Jr., ran off on foot, eluding deputies for hours.

According to officials, Brown eventually crossed over Interstate 7 and entered the property around the Georgia Diagnostic Prison.

Using the Georgia Department of Corrections bloodhound tracking teams, Brown was eventually found and taken into custody.

Deputies say that they found over a pound of methamphetamine that Brown dropped when he ran.

What they're saying:

"Sometimes my deputies have to wear many hats and are required to be more than just deputies. Tonight, I would call them real estate agents. They were able to give Mr Brown a tour of the beautiful landscape of the outside perimeter of his future home, the Georgia Diagnostic Prison in beautiful Butts County," Sheriff Gary Long said.