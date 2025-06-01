4 teenagers shot at Snellville park, no arrests made

The Brief Four teenagers, ages 14 to 17, were hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night at Briscoe Park in Snellville. Witnesses reported seeing two large groups arguing before gunfire erupted; police have not announced any arrests. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation and asking the public for information.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting at Briscoe Park in Snellville that left four teenagers hospitalized with gunshot wounds Saturday.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. May 31. A witness told FOX 5 Atlanta he saw two large groups of people arguing and knew the situation was about to escalate.

Police said four teenagers, ranging from 14 to 17 years old, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. No word has been released on their conditions.

What they're saying:

"I already knew when I saw the crowds coming it was going to be a commotion," said Zedrick Patterson, who was hanging out at Briscoe Park with some friends. "I see two crowds, big crowds, come together, and they started arguing."

Within seconds, Patterson said he heard shots being fired.

"All I hear is, ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom,’ and I’m gone!" Patterson said. He said he ran and hid behind a brick wall until the gunfire stopped.

What we don't know:

Officers said there is no longer a public safety threat, but did not announce any arrests. The identity of the shooter is unknown.

At this time, the conditions of the teenagers are unknown.

What you can do:

The GBI is now investigating and asking for the public’s help in piecing together what led to the violence.

Snellville police have established a tip line. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact 770-985-3555.