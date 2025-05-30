Police searching missing 14-year-old Snellville girl

article

Police in Snellville are asking the public for help finding a teenager who has been missing for days.

Officials are searching for 14-year-old Corina Rivera.

What we know:

According to authorities, Rivera was last seen around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. She lives in the area of Cmabridge Street in Snellville.

Investigators described the teen as being around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

Police did not share any descriptions of what Rivera may have been wearing when she disappeared.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the search, call the Snellville Police Department at (770) 985-3555.