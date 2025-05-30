Police searching missing 14-year-old Snellville girl
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Police in Snellville are asking the public for help finding a teenager who has been missing for days.
Officials are searching for 14-year-old Corina Rivera.
What we know:
According to authorities, Rivera was last seen around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. She lives in the area of Cmabridge Street in Snellville.
Investigators described the teen as being around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
What we don't know:
Police did not share any descriptions of what Rivera may have been wearing when she disappeared.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the search, call the Snellville Police Department at (770) 985-3555.
The Source: Informaition for this story came from a Facebook post by the Snellville Police Department.