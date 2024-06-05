Attorney general to announce Athens gang investigation update

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is expected to announce a major update on an ongoing gang investigation.

While details about the investigation are limited, officials say the investigation is out of Athens.

Carr, Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters, GBI Director Chris Hosey, FBI Atlanta Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sean Burke, and other law enforcement partners will appear at the press conference, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in the North Wing of the State Capitol.

Previous allegedly gang-related arrests in Athens

In April, the Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit secured an indictment for two men charged in the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Brynarius Smith in Athens.

Officials say 22-year-old Jacquavious Smith and 22-year-old Shamon Elder, Jr. are members of the Red Tape Gang, a criminal street gang based in Clarke County that has strong connections with the east side of Athens.

"With our Gang Prosecution Unit, we’re fighting to combat violent crime in Athens and throughout our state," said Carr. "When gang activity occurs, those responsible must be held accountable and anything less poses a significant risk to the entire community. We will continue to work with our partners at ACCPD to keep Georgians safe and ensure that justice is served."

Smith and Elder both face charges of murder, aggravated assault, and violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Since its creation in 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted 17 people in eight separate cases in Athens - four of which are believed to have been involved in the Red Tape Gang, Everybody Eats (EBE), or Everybody Killa (EBK) groups.