Mother, daughter rescued from Stone Mountain Lake

A mother and daughter were rescued from Stone Mountain Lake on Saturday afternoon after the 9-year-old girl slipped into the water, according to officials.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3 p.m. as a family of five was hiking on an offshoot of the Cherokee Trail. Officials said the girl took off her shoes and slipped on a wet rock, falling into the lake. Her 44-year-old mother jumped in after her, but neither could swim.

Authorities said the area where the incident occurred is a deep part of the lake.

Family members called 911, and the girl’s father and brother jumped in to help. They were able to rescue the 9-year-old from the water, but could not rescue the mother.

Stone Mountain police officers arrived at the lake at 3:05 p.m. and pulled the woman from the water. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The woman was taken to Emory DeKalb Hospital and is currently in the ICU.

The girl was also transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for evaluation and is expected to be okay.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of anyone involved.

FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as new information becomes available.