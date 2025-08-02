Delta sees dozens of delays and cancelations at Hartsfield-Jackson

The Brief As of 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, 71 flights had been canceled and 260 delayed at the Atlanta airport, the flight-tracking website reported. More than 60 Delta flights had been canceled to and from its hub, and about 150 had been delayed by early afternoon. The delays follow two days of more than 1,000 flight delays at the world’s busiest airport.



As bad weather moves through Georgia, hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to FlightAware.

Delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

What we know:

As of 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, 71 flights had been canceled and 260 delayed at the Atlanta airport, the flight-tracking website reported.

Most of those flights were operated by Delta Air Lines. More than 30 departing Delta flights have been canceled out of its hub and 41 arriving flights have been canceled coming into the airport. About 150 departing flights had been delayed and 137 arriving flights were delayed by early afternoon.

Hartsfield-Jackson ranked No. 2 on FlightAware’s "Misery Map," behind only Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, where weather also caused major disruptions.

Delta currently operates more than 900 daily scheduled Delta and Delta Connection flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson. Atlanta serves as Delta’s headquarters and primary hub.

Days of delays at Atlanta airport

Dig deeper:

Saturday's delays and cancellations follow two days of more than 1,000 flight delays at the world’s busiest airport.

About 700 of the 1,000 flights delayed on Thursday and Friday were Delta flights, according to FlightAware. About 500 of the canceled flights belonged to the airline between the two days.

A Delta spokesperson responded to FOX 5's request for comment, saying, "We are seeing continued impact across the system due to ongoing weather constraints. Delta recommends customers use the Fly Delta app for the latest information about their flights and to manage their trips, including rebooking options."

Rain and scattered storms could cause more delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

What's next:

Rain is expected to linger, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

Shower and storm chances are expected to increase throughout the evening and early night, according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Alex Forbes. Showers are forecast to continue overnight.

On Sunday, there will be a 60% chance of rain, and breezy conditions are expected.