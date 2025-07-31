Atlanta airport faces major delays amid severe weather chaos

The Brief Thunderstorms across the East Coast caused significant flight delays and cancellations, with Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson experiencing 424 delays and 53 cancellations by Thursday evening. Major airports like Philadelphia, LaGuardia, and JFK faced severe delays, with ground stops in effect at several locations due to the storms and flash flooding. Travelers were advised to check with airlines for real-time updates as disruptions were expected to continue into Friday.



Thunderstorms across the East Coast wreaked havoc on air travel Thursday, grounding flights and stranding passengers across the country, with ripple effects hitting hard at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A ground stop at Atlanta's airport further delayed issues with delays of over 2 hours.

Storms cause flight delays

What we know:

By late afternoon, average departure delays from Atlanta reached 30 minutes and were increasing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA warned that a full ground stop or delay program could be issued depending on developing weather patterns.

Flight delays in Atlanta

Local perspective:

The delays in Atlanta reflect a broader disruption in the nation’s airspace. According to FlightAware, more than 28,000 flights were delayed across the country on Thursday, with over 7,000 of those within, into or out of the United States. At least 1,803 flights were canceled nationwide, including 1,448 in the U.S.

In Atlanta alone, 424 flights were delayed and 53 were canceled by Thursday evening.

Delta, Atlanta’s largest carrier, reported 274 delayed flights and 18 cancellations. Other airlines heavily impacted at Hartsfield-Jackson included Southwest with 44 delays and 10 cancellations, and Frontier with 23 delays and 11 cancellations.

Flooding rains cause delays along East Coast

Big picture view:

Major destinations out of Atlanta were hit with even more severe delays. Philadelphia International Airport reported average delays of up to 135 minutes, while flights into New York’s LaGuardia and JFK airports faced delays ranging from 90 to 120 minutes. Ground stops were in effect at several airports including Newark, Philadelphia, Reagan National in Washington, and Baltimore-Washington International.

The storms also unleashed flash flooding in the Northeast. In New York City, major roadways flooded and stranded drivers were seen standing atop submerged cars. Emergency responders in Baltimore rescued people from flooded vehicles, and Pennsylvania saw several inches of rain within an hour, flooding city streets and low-lying areas.

Officials across the Northeast urged residents to stay home unless travel was absolutely necessary. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman warned suburban Long Islanders to avoid evening travel, citing ongoing flood risks.

Atlanta airport traffic

What's next:

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, air traffic remained backed up into the evening as airport operations struggled to adjust. While the city avoided the worst of the physical storm damage, its role as a central hub meant weather issues in other regions caused significant secondary impacts.

Check your flights

What you can do:

Travelers were advised to check with airlines for real-time updates and expect further disruptions into Friday as severe weather continues to affect flight routes up and down the East Coast.