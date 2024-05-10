Fourth arrest in deadly Athens toddler shooting

article

A fourth person was arrested in the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old boy at an Athens mobile home park in March.

Dakious Echols, 18, was captured in Brooklyn, New York during a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement operation.

Echols is charged with malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

No word on when he will be extradited back to Georgia.

Julian Omar Cubillos (Credit: Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Echols is charged along with Desmontrez Mathis, 16-year-old Jayden Brown and 17-year-old Julian Omar Cubillos, who all face the same charges.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kyron Santino Zarco Smith (Photo submitted by family)

Two children, including the 3-year-old boy, and one adult were shot just after 5:30 p.m. on March 8 while they were inside their home in the Hallmark Mobile Home Park on Spring Valley Road.

The victims, who were watching television inside the home when a group outside opened fire, included three-year-old Kyron Santino Zarco Smith. He did not survive his injury.