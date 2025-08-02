Retired Gainesville police K9 passes away

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Retired Gainesville police K9 Rex passed away at 11-years-old.

Retired K9 Rex passed away this week, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

What we know:

Rex retired from GPD and spent the remainder of his life with his handler and their family.

The department said Rex went on many adventures and loved being with his handler, who was his best friend.

The department asked for thoughts and prayers as the officer and their family as they move forward without Rex.

Rex was 11-years-old.