Have you seen him? Police hunt for child molestation suspect

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The Brief Cobb County police are searching for a man suspected in two child molestation cases who is considered a public danger. The suspect reportedly visits the Oak Ridge Road and Blair Bridge Road area and is wanted in Douglas County.



Cobb County police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of child molestation who is considered a danger to the public.

What we know:

The Cobb County Police Crimes Against Children Unit needs help identifying a man shown in surveillance photos. Police said the man is a suspect in two child molestation cases within their jurisdiction.

Authorities consider the man a danger to the public. He is known to frequent the area of Oak Ridge Road and Blair Bridge Road.

The man is also being sought for cases in Douglasville and Douglas County. He is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man, standing between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-4, weighing between 180 and 210 pounds.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the man's name or his current whereabouts. A specific motive or details regarding the two cases have not been made public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about who this man is or where he might be should call 911. You can also contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3911.