Authorities seek man accused of molesting 9 children
ATLNATA - Authorities in Cobb and Douglas counties are searching for an unidentified man accused of molesting at least nine children in recent incidents.
Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, who is believed to be a man in his 30s, hoping the public can help identify him.
Multi-county search for suspect
What we know:
Police say at least nine cases of child molestation have occurred along the Thornton Road corridor in Cobb and Douglas counties. Cobb County police confirmed they are currently working two active cases involving juvenile boys.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s who is taller than 6 feet with a slim build. Surveillance footage shows him wearing basketball-themed clothing during one of the incidents.
Community on high alert
Why you should care:
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has distributed approximately 300 flyers to area businesses and apartments to warn residents. Local residents say they are increasing supervision of their children while the suspect remains free.
Investigation details limited
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the exact locations where the crimes took place to protect the victims' privacy. It is also unclear if more cases will be linked to this suspect as the investigation continues.
What they're saying:
"You got to know me to talk to my grandson," said Lithia Springs resident King Pettie.
"Not everybody is talking to my grandson and grandson isn't going to stick around and let you talk to him," Keisah Clarke, Lithia Springs resident.
"We have a lot of children over here," said Clarke.
"Because with the child safe kit my employer ( American Income Life Insurance) has, I'm going to go the leasing office to see if we can do a gathering," said Clarke.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Cobb County Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, who provided suspect descriptions and case counts, as well as interviews with Lithia Springs residents Keisha Clarke and King Pettie.