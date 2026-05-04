Authorities seek man accused of molesting 9 children

The Brief Police in Cobb and Douglas counties are searching for a man accused of molesting at least nine children along the Thornton Road corridor. Investigators describe the suspect as a man in his 30s standing over 6 feet tall who wears basketball-themed clothing. Authorities have distributed roughly 300 flyers at local businesses and apartment complexes while the suspect remains at large.



Authorities in Cobb and Douglas counties are searching for an unidentified man accused of molesting at least nine children in recent incidents.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, who is believed to be a man in his 30s, hoping the public can help identify him.

Multi-county search for suspect

What we know:

Police say at least nine cases of child molestation have occurred along the Thornton Road corridor in Cobb and Douglas counties. Cobb County police confirmed they are currently working two active cases involving juvenile boys.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s who is taller than 6 feet with a slim build. Surveillance footage shows him wearing basketball-themed clothing during one of the incidents.

Community on high alert

Why you should care:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has distributed approximately 300 flyers to area businesses and apartments to warn residents. Local residents say they are increasing supervision of their children while the suspect remains free.

Investigation details limited

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the exact locations where the crimes took place to protect the victims' privacy. It is also unclear if more cases will be linked to this suspect as the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

"You got to know me to talk to my grandson," said Lithia Springs resident King Pettie.

"Not everybody is talking to my grandson and grandson isn't going to stick around and let you talk to him," Keisah Clarke, Lithia Springs resident.

"We have a lot of children over here," said Clarke.

"Because with the child safe kit my employer ( American Income Life Insurance) has, I'm going to go the leasing office to see if we can do a gathering," said Clarke.