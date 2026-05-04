Missing Atlanta girl says she’s being held captive

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for 14-year-old Ahnylah Robertson, who was last seen Sunday night on Bellemeade Avenue NW. Robertson’s mother reported her missing after she left home without permission and later called saying she was being held against her will. Investigators are treating the case as a possible abduction and are asking anyone with information to contact 911 or homicide detectives.



Atlanta police are searching for 14-year-old Ahnylah Robertson after she contacted her mother Monday afternoon to report she was being held against her will.

Authorities have labeled her a critical missing juvenile and are investigating the disappearance as a possible abduction.

What we know:

Ahnylah Robertson was last seen Sunday around 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Bellemeade Ave. NW near Buchanan Street NW in Atlanta. She is described as 4-foot-10 and weighs 95 pounds with brown eyes and black, brown and gold hair.

Her mother told police that Robertson left the location without permission. The last phone contact occurred Monday around 2 p.m. when the girl said she was being held against her will.

What we don't know:

Police do not know Robertson’s current location or her direction of travel. No descriptions of a potential suspect or vehicle involved in the possible abduction have been released.

It is unclear where Robertson went after leaving Bellemeade Avenue NW on Sunday night.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Robertson’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately. You can also contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Inv. Q. Green at 404-326-0156.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Refer to case number 261241381 when providing information.