5 arrested in DeKalb street takeover on Bouldercrest Road

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The Brief DeKalb County police arrested five people early Sunday morning following an illegal street takeover on Bouldercrest Road. One suspect allegedly struck a patrol car and fled to a nearby gas station before being stopped. Charges include fleeing and eluding, hit-and-run, and participation in a street takeover.



A weekend street takeover in DeKalb County ended with five people in jail after a driver allegedly rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee the scene.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of an illegal street takeover around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Bouldercrest Road.

As police arrived, participants attempted to run. One vehicle struck a patrol car before officers stopped it at a nearby gas station.

Five people from that vehicle were arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

The driver, 18-year-old Isaac Ayes, is charged with fleeing and eluding, hit-and-run, improper lane change, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and participating in a street takeover. Four other occupants, aged 17 to 20, were also charged with participating in the takeover.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Issac Abraham Ayes (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

It is not yet known if any officers or participants were injured when the suspect vehicle struck the patrol car. Police have not released information regarding additional suspects who may have successfully fled the scene before the primary vehicle was stopped.

What they're saying:

The DeKalb County Police Department emphasized that these activities place the public and participants at significant risk. "These activities are dangerous, unlawful, and place both participants and the public at risk," the department stated in a news release.

What's next:

The DeKalb County Police Department plans to continue targeted enforcement against illegal street takeovers. All five suspects remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.