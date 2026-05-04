Elderly, disabled MARTA riders face issues with new fare system

The Brief MARTA's new "Better Breeze" tap-to-pay system officially launched over the weekend. Hundreds of reduced-fare riders waited hours on Monday after failing to receive new cards. The transit agency acknowledged the rollout has not been perfect, but it aims to complete the system-wide upgrade before the World Cup.



Hundreds of elderly and disabled MARTA riders waited for hours outside the agency's headquarters on Monday, trying to figure out how to get a hold of their new reduced fare Breeze cards.

"We're dehydrated. One lady left, and she's urinated on herself," Monica Barefield, MARTA rider, said. "I'm concerned. I don't think they're doing their job."

This weekend's rollout of the "Better Breeze" fare system left passengers who qualify for reduced fares without working cards, despite promises that they would be mailed.

What we know:

The new system allows passengers to tap and pay at fare gates with smartphones, bank cards, and similar plastic cards.

However, the upgrade has rendered old Breeze cards obsolete, so those who wish still to use one — or those on reduced fares — must get new ones.

More than 100 people lined up outside the agency's headquarters at Lindbergh Station on Monday, claiming their new reduced-fare cards never arrived.

"MARTA dropped the ball," said rider Dave Davidson. "I applied for my card three weeks ago, and I should have had my card in the mail."

What they're saying:

MARTA officials acknowledged that the transition has not been seamless.

Some riders described the situation as a failure of basic coordination and customer service.

"There's been some learnings and some things that obviously in hindsight we would do things slightly different," Nevin Grinnell, MARTA Assistant General Manager, said.

The agency said it was providing seating inside and outside the building, as well as fresh fruit, donuts, and water.

A MARTA spokesperson said customer service agents are assisting with restroom access, and when requested, accompanying customers across the street to Lindbergh Station to load their new Breeze cards.

"We called to verify a lot of the addresses," Grinnell said. "We printed cards in advance to send those to those addresses. Some cards we held back because we didn't think it would get there in time."

The other side:

While the rollout has frustrated some riders, others were happy to see the new technology finally in place.

"For me, just being able to use my phone to tap to pay was a blessing," said Rangadevi Charkaborty. "It was fantastic."

Charkaborty, who was holding her baby, said it was much easier to move about through the gate with a simple tap of her phone.

What's next:

The agency is working to replace all old fare gates across the network.

Currently, any gates that have not yet been upgraded are being left wide open to allow for passenger flow, the MARTA official said.

MARTA's ultimate goal is to have the entire "Better Breeze" infrastructure fully operational in time for the upcoming World Cup. Still, the clock is ticking, and it's possible the new fare gates won't be fully installed.

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