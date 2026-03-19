MARTA better Breeze launch date: New faregates and tap-to-pay coming

The Brief MARTA is launching its "better Breeze" fare system on March 28, featuring contactless payments and new touchscreen vending machines. Phased construction will trigger entrance detours and faregate closures at the Decatur, North Avenue, College Park, and Arts Center stations starting March 23. Riders can use bank cards or mobile wallets directly at gates starting March 28, though old cards remain valid until May 2.



The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is rolling out a new "better Breeze" fare collection system starting March 28, bringing contactless "tap to pay" technology and station detours to the rail network.

New gates coming to several stations

What we know:

MARTA is currently installing safer faregates and new ticket machines across the system to modernize the riding experience. Starting March 23, construction will impact the Decatur station, followed by North Avenue on March 24, and both College Park and Arts Center stations later that week.

During these installations, specific faregates will be closed, and riders will be directed to use emergency gates or alternative entrances. While these upgrades may cause detours, MARTA officials stated the work will not result in changes to regular rail or bus service schedules.

What we don't know:

MARTA has not yet specified exactly which "regional transit partners" will have full equipment parity on the March 28 launch date. While a transition period is set through May, the specific date for when old Breeze Mobile 2.0 balances will be automatically migrated to the new app has not been released.

Mark your calendars for the upgrade

Timeline:

March 23: Decatur Station east faregates close for construction.

March 24: North Avenue Station south faregates close.

March 25-26: All faregates at College Park and Arts Center stations close; use emergency gates.

March 28: The "better Breeze" system officially launches.

March 28 – May 2: Transition period where both old and new systems are active.

May 2: All riders must switch to the new Breeze card, bank card, mobile wallet, or cash.

Navigating the transition

What's next:

Starting March 28, riders will see new orange bus validators and updated ticket machines. While you can still use old cards with remaining balances until May 2, you will no longer be able to load money onto them.

MARTA Transit Ambassadors will be stationed throughout the rail system to help commuters navigate the new technology and find their way through station detours.