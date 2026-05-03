Cobb SWAT responds to gunfire on Vandiver Drive
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department SWAT team has been deployed to an active scene in a neighborhood near Rainwater Drive. The tactical response follows a report of shots being fired from a home in the area late Saturday.
What we know:
Precinct 4 officers initially responded to the area of Vandiver Drive near Rainwater Drive. Upon arrival, officers advised that shots were fired from a residence in the vicinity.
The Cobb County Police Department's SWAT team is currently on the scene to manage the incident. No further details regarding the number of shots fired have been released.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear if anyone inside the home or in the surrounding area has been injured. Police have not yet confirmed if they have made contact with the individual responsible for the gunfire or if any arrests have been made.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Cobb County Police Department.