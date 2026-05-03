Cobb SWAT responds to gunfire on Vandiver Drive

article

The Brief Cobb County SWAT officers are currently responding to a home following reports of gunfire in a local neighborhood. Police arrived at the scene near Vandiver Drive after officers reported shots were fired from a residence Saturday. Authorities have not yet confirmed if anyone was injured or if a suspect is in custody at this time.



The Cobb County Police Department SWAT team has been deployed to an active scene in a neighborhood near Rainwater Drive. The tactical response follows a report of shots being fired from a home in the area late Saturday.

What we know:

Precinct 4 officers initially responded to the area of Vandiver Drive near Rainwater Drive. Upon arrival, officers advised that shots were fired from a residence in the vicinity.

The Cobb County Police Department's SWAT team is currently on the scene to manage the incident. No further details regarding the number of shots fired have been released.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if anyone inside the home or in the surrounding area has been injured. Police have not yet confirmed if they have made contact with the individual responsible for the gunfire or if any arrests have been made.