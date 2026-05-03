Families update condition of Northgate students injured in crash

The Brief Six Northgate High School students were hospitalized Thursday after their car struck a utility pole at a high speed. Two teenagers remain at Grady Hospital, where one underwent immediate surgery and another is being treated for a broken pelvis. Families of the victims are praising the community for their support as the students begin a long road to recovery.



The families of two Northgate High School students are speaking out about their daughters' "long road to healing" as the teenagers remain hospitalized following a serious crash Thursday.

While one student has already undergone surgery, relatives say they are relying on the girls' resilient spirits and community prayers to get through the recovery process.

What we know:

Six Northgate High School students were injured in a serious crash on Vaughn Road this past Thursday.

Authorities said the driver was traveling at an excessive speed when the car struck a utility pole and came to rest near a large tree. All six teenagers involved were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Among the victims are 17-year-old Shelby and 15-year-old Aliyah, both of whom remain at Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

Family members confirmed that Shelby underwent surgery immediately upon arrival, and medical staff are currently anticipating the possibility of a second procedure.

While Aliyah suffered a broken pelvis in several different spots, her family said doctors have decided to hold off on surgery for the time being due to her small stature.

The families of both girls indicated that while they are hopeful, the victims face a long road to physical and emotional recovery.

What they're saying:

Family members are speaking about the character of the students and the difficult healing process ahead.

Mindy Palacios, Shelby's aunt, noted that despite the trauma, there is hope for her niece's future.

"She's doing better now," Palacios said. "She had to have surgery as soon as she came in, and they are anticipating possibly another surgery. She has a long road ahead of her for healing."

Palacios added that she expects the teenager to return to her normal life eventually. "She's so bubbly, she loves hanging out with friends, so kind, helpful, fun, energetic," she said.

Aliyah's parents, Tiffany Moore and Gary Smith, are also closely monitoring their daughter's progress.

"Broken pelvis and several different spots front and back. They were going to do surgery, then they decided to hold off because she's so tiny," Moore said. "She still can't walk. She's a little fighter, though, and she's giving it all she's got."

Smith described his daughter as resilient. "She's keeping a good spirit about it; she's tough," Smith said. "A happy-go-lucky girl, and this is sitting her down for a while, it's going to have to build her self-esteem back up as we build her back up."

The families expressed deep appreciation for the local outreach following the crash. Alexis Moore, Aliyah's sister, emphasized how much the community's reaction has meant to them during the crisis.

"We are beyond grateful for everything from everybody, and the whole community just coming together, everybody's kind thoughts and prayers. It's so gratefully appreciated," Moore said.

What you can do:

FOX 5 has been able to verify three GoFundMe accounts and two meal trains. They identify four of the students as Shelby Cochran, Natalie Garner, Omar Thomas, and Carlos. One fundraiser that does not include a name is for Aliyah, and a sixth teen has not yet been identified.

To view the fundraisers, click the links above.

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