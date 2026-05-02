Fundraisers launched for Northgate students after crash

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The Brief Loved ones are launching several fundraisers to support the six Northgate High School students injured in a serious wreck this week. While two students have reportedly been released from the hospital, others face a long road ahead with severe injuries. State investigators believe high speed played a role in the single-vehicle collision.



Fundraisers and meal trains have been started for five of the six Northgate High School students injured in a Coweta County crash earlier this week.

What you can do:

FOX 5 has been able to verify three GoFundMe accounts and two meal trains. They identify four of the students as Shelby Cochran, Natalie Garner, Omar Thomas, and Carlos. One fundraiser did not include a name, and a sixth teen has not yet been identified.

What they're saying:

All five fundraisers say the families are working to heal after the crash.

FOX 5 spoke with the aunt of Omar, who said two of the other students involved in the crash have already been released from the hospital. Meanwhile, the fundraiser for Natalie said she has a long road ahead after suffering a broken pelvis, fractured vertebrae, and broken ribs. No official word has been released on the conditions of the other victims.

The backstory:

The students were involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning around 11 a.m. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a male student was driving a 2021 black Honda Accord too fast and failed to negotiate a right curve. The vehicle left the road, struck a utility pole, and came to an uncontrolled rest against the base of a large tree.

Several people who spoke with FOX 5 near the crash site said the road is known to be dangerous and that several deadly crashes have taken place there before.