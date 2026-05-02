Highway 82 fire now 45% contained in Brantley County

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The Brief Despite recent rainfall in South Georgia, officials say the moisture was not enough to extinguish the deep-seated organic soil fires in Brantley County. Containment has increased to 45%, with firefighters utilizing high-tech infrared drones to track hidden heat signatures across the 22,532-acre footprint. An overnight mandatory curfew and strict regional burn bans remain in effect as over 600 personnel fight the blaze amidst exceptional drought conditions.



Rain fell over the Highway 82 fire on Saturday, but officials say the moisture was not enough to extinguish the burning organic soils.

What we know:

As of Saturday, the fire has burned 22,532 acres in Brantley County and is considered 45% contained.

While Saturday's rain in South Georgia brought some moisture, it did little to stop the flames, according to officials. The recent adjustments in reported acreage are due to firefighters comparing high-tech infrared mapping with actual ground perimeters.

Crews are currently focused on extinguishing heat along primary lines and improving contingency roads near Old KOA Road. Firefighters are also using unmanned aircraft equipped with infrared technology to locate hidden heat signatures throughout the fire's footprint.

A mandatory curfew remains in effect for Brantley County from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Residents are reminded to follow the regional burn ban and stay clear of the temporary flight restriction zone for drones.

Dig deeper:

The fire has been burning for nearly two weeks since it started on April 20. The entire state of Georgia is currently experiencing a drought, with Brantley County classified as being in an "exceptional" drought. These hot and dry conditions have made the fire a dynamic and changing situation for the 626 personnel on-site.