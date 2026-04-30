Georgia remains in drought despite recent rainfall

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The Brief Despite recent showers, the entire state of Georgia remains under drought conditions, with North Georgia facing an "extreme" status. State leaders have officially declared a Level 1 drought response, requiring utilities to ramp up conservation messaging. A seasonal burn ban for 54 metro Atlanta counties is set to take effect this Friday, joining 91 other counties already under mandatory bans.



Despite rain this week, Georgia's drought has not improved much.

What we know:

The entire state of Georgia is still affected by drought. Most of metro Atlanta, including far North Georgia, is in an extreme drought, meaning the area should expect major agricultural losses and a high fire risk. Rome, Carrollton, and LaGrange are in a part of the state considered to be in a severe drought, where crop losses are likely, and water shortages are possible.

Big picture view:

Earlier this week, state leaders declared a statewide Level 1 drought response, urging residents to conserve water as much of the state faces worsening dry conditions. That means utilities are now required to promote conservation through public messaging campaigns.

Under a Level 1 drought response, outdoor watering rules remain unchanged, allowing watering between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. However, officials encourage simple conservation steps such as fixing leaks, running full loads of laundry, installing water-efficient fixtures and appliances where possible, and limiting unnecessary water use. If conditions worsen, a Level 2 response could bring stricter limits, including reduced outdoor watering days and bans on some water uses.

Local perspective:

A 30-day mandatory burn ban is in place for 91 counties in South and Central Georgia due to extreme wildfire danger. Additionally, a 54-county area around metro Atlanta will begin its annual burn ban on May 1, running through Sept. 30. The ban prohibits the burning of leaves, tree limbs, or general yard debris.

Metro Atlanta will see a chance for showers on Saturday, but next week is expected to be mostly dry, with only a small chance for rain on Wednesday.